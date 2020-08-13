Margarita H. DominguezEl Paso - Margarita Heredia Dominguez, 92 yrs. also known as Negra or Mague, beloved wife, mother, Grandma, Gama, and soon to be Great Gama passed away on Monday August 10, 2020 at her home. She was a lifelong resident of El Paso. Mom worked at The Popular Dry Goods Distribution Center for many years until her retirement.Mom was preceded in death by her beloved husband Reynaldo (Nani) Dominguez Sr. who passed away in August of 1997. Also preceded in death by her sister Virginia (Kina) Flores, and brother Gilberto Heredia. Mom is survived by her son Reynaldo Dominguez Jr. (Veronica), daughters Irene Dominguez and Cecilia Dominguez. Grandsons Reynaldo Dominguez III, Robert Dominguez (Diana) and Michael J. Dominguez (Rina). Also survived by brother Paul (Poly) Heredia, sisters Eloisa H. Ramirez and Norma H. Norez.She leaves a hole in our hearts but we know that she has reunited with dad, the love of her life and dancing partner. They're having their tequila shots together once again. Cheers! Love you Mom.Due to the COVID-19 services are private. Interment will be Tuesday morning August 18, 2020 at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Services by Hillcrest Funeral - East.