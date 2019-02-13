Margarita (Margie) Jaime Aguilar, 79, a lifelong resident of El Paso, Texas went home to her eternal rest, where God was waiting for her, on 2/10/19.

She is survived by four daughters: Cynthia Marie Aguilar-Davis (Phil), Sylvia Aguilar-Holguin (Guillermo), Bernadette Aguilar, all of El Paso, and Martha Spano (Carlo) of Colorado; by five grandchildren, Joselyn Holguin, Gaelyn Davis, Guillermo Armando Holguin III, Scott Davis, Alan Maya; and her great grandson, Christian Daniel Holguin. She is also survived by two sisters Josefina Borrego of Dallas and Celia Aranda of El Paso, and five brothers: Pedro Jaime, Jesus Jaime, Roberto Jaime, Ricardo Jaime and Rudolfo Jaime, all of El Paso. She is leaving behind numerous nephews and nieces.

She is preceded in death by her parents Romulo and Eulalia Jaime and her sister Hermelinda Madrid.

Margie was a 1957 graduate of Loretto Academy. She worked at First American Title, Stewart Title and Rio Grande Council of Governments. She was a devoted parish secretary at San Francisco Xavier Catholic Church where she worked during her retirement years.

Visitation: Thursday, February 14, 2019. 6:00-9:00 P.M. with Rosary 7:00 P.M. at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina

Funeral Mass: Friday, February 15, 2019. 11:00 A.M. at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, 8011 Williamette

Interment: following Mass at Mt. Carmel Cemetery

