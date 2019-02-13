Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
7:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Cristo Rey Catholic Church
8011 Williamette
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margarita Aguilar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margarita Jaime Aguilar


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margarita Jaime Aguilar Obituary
Margarita (Margie) Jaime Aguilar, 79, a lifelong resident of El Paso, Texas went home to her eternal rest, where God was waiting for her, on 2/10/19.
She is survived by four daughters: Cynthia Marie Aguilar-Davis (Phil), Sylvia Aguilar-Holguin (Guillermo), Bernadette Aguilar, all of El Paso, and Martha Spano (Carlo) of Colorado; by five grandchildren, Joselyn Holguin, Gaelyn Davis, Guillermo Armando Holguin III, Scott Davis, Alan Maya; and her great grandson, Christian Daniel Holguin. She is also survived by two sisters Josefina Borrego of Dallas and Celia Aranda of El Paso, and five brothers: Pedro Jaime, Jesus Jaime, Roberto Jaime, Ricardo Jaime and Rudolfo Jaime, all of El Paso. She is leaving behind numerous nephews and nieces.
She is preceded in death by her parents Romulo and Eulalia Jaime and her sister Hermelinda Madrid.
Margie was a 1957 graduate of Loretto Academy. She worked at First American Title, Stewart Title and Rio Grande Council of Governments. She was a devoted parish secretary at San Francisco Xavier Catholic Church where she worked during her retirement years.
Visitation: Thursday, February 14, 2019. 6:00-9:00 P.M. with Rosary 7:00 P.M. at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina
Funeral Mass: Friday, February 15, 2019. 11:00 A.M. at Cristo Rey Catholic Church, 8011 Williamette
Interment: following Mass at Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
Download Now