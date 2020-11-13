Margarita Ortega GuzmanEl Paso - Margarita Ortega Guzman of El Paso, Texas, passed away on November 10, 2020, at the age of 90 from complications related to COVID-19.She was born to Pedro Ortega and Eugenia Parra in El Sabinal near Casas Grandes, Chihuahua, Mexico on December 23, 1929. During her teen years she lived with family in Torreon Coahuila, where she studied secretarial and business skills. As a young adult she lived in Ciudad Juarez where she worked for Motor Supply, and then in the garment industry for Hortex/Mann in El Paso Texas.It was during this time while attending "tardeadas" at Belmar dancehall in Juarez, that she met Jose Guadalupe Guzman, and they soon became inseparable. They were married for 61 years.One would say Margarita had a career in sales because through her life as a mother and wife, she sold Avon, Mary Kay, Jafra, Kitchen Fair, and Home Interiors. During her time at Home Interiors she received various awards and recognitions, including her 25-year pin. While her children were teenagers in high school, she worked in the cafeteria at Riverside High School. It wasn't until later that her children realized the true reason for working at the school was to have a watchful eye on their formative years. In fact, she often spent time with her children at the school office.Margarita never stopped volunteering--she served as a den mother, PTA member, and Band Mom. She also volunteered alongside her husband Jose in Optimist International.As our mother, she set an example of giving, whether it was helping out a family in need, providing them temporary shelter, or donating and gifting anything she could.Her most memorable sayings were "tacos no por que tacostumbras" and "quieres te o tequila?"Margarita demonstrated her inner strength many times, such as when she lost her vision in one eye in the 1980's, survived an auto accident with multiple rib fractures in the 1990's, and a mastectomy from breast cancer three years ago.She opened her home to be overflowing with life's celebrations, and to be a shelter from life's adversities. Quick to deliver her dry wit, she relished our embarassed giggles while opening prank gifts. Margarita humbly approached the world with her built-in strength, displaying her decency to everyone she met. She loved to celebrate us--let us celebrate the many years her love made us smile, and how we can all still feel the warmth of her long embrace.Margarita is survived by her loving husband Jose Guadalupe Guzman of 61 years and four children, Jose G. Guzman Jr., Laura E. Guzman and husband Art Holley, Joel G. Guzman, and Jorge G. Guzman and wife Cathi Banda; grandchildren Nephatire Rodriguez and husband Wesley Rodriguez, Leonardo Guzman, Daniel Guzman, David Guzman, Adriana Holley, Teresa Holley, Salvador Guzman, Olivia Guzman; great-grandchildren Tristan Rodriguez, Briseis Rodriguez, Zachary Guzman.