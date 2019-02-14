Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Margarita Ramirez
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
Margarita "Mague" Ramirez


Margarita "Mague" Ramirez Obituary
Margarita (Mague) Ramirez passed away Sunday 10 February 2019. She was born on 20 May 1925 and was the last survivor of 10 children from her Father Martin and Mother Maria Nicolasa Ramirez. She liked square dancing, dancing period, the occasional glass of wine or her namesake drink, and she purely loved her friends, her Family, her Church, and her Lord and Savior Jesus. May she enjoy Eternity in the Presence of our Lord. Ms. Ramirez worked until her retirement as a secretary at Fort Bliss. She is survived by her nephews and nieces. Visitation is Friday 15 February 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Martin Funeral Home Central,3839 Montana Avenue with the Rosary beginning at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be at 9:00 am at the Mount Carmel Cemetery Chapel.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 14, 2019
