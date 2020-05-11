|
Margarita S. Alba
El Paso - Margarita S. Alba, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was lifelong resident of El Paso, a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Margarita was preceded in death by her loving husband, Antonio Alba Sr., and son, Antonio Alba Jr. She is survived by her son Jimmie Alba, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Margarita was a loving, kind and caring person and will be missed all who knew her. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915) 598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from May 11 to May 12, 2020