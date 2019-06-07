|
Margarita S. Natividad
El Paso - Margarita Sanchez Natividad, 87, was called home by Our Lord on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. Margarita was originally from Mexico D.F. She and her late husband, Francisco Natividad, were married 58 years; immigrated to the United States as a family in 1962 and had eight children: Francisco Natividad, Jr. (Anita Trillo), Teresa Natividad Martinez (Guillermo), George Natividad (Martha), Armando Natividad (Paula Vasquez), Patricia Natividad Ramos (Jesus), Laura Natividad Marquez (Jose), Eduardo Natividad (Maria Guerra), and Francisco Natividad IV (Natasha). Margarita is also survived by fourteen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, numerous nephews, nieces, and her sister, Maria Teresa Sanchez. Margarita is preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Francisco Natividad, her mother, Delfina Castro Sanchez, her step-mother Jovita Sanchez, her father, Juan Eugenio Sanchez Garcia, her brother, Raul Sanchez Vargas, and her granddaughter Alejandra "Yaya" Natividad. Margarita, was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker, and will be deeply missed by all that knew her. She was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals including menudo, barbacoa, quesadillas, chile rellenos, mole, and much more for her family and friends, especially over the holidays. She would brighten up the room with her smile, kind words, and open heart. Margarita was a strong spiritual woman and lived by God's word. She will forever live in our hearts and in our memories. Margarita, also known as Mami, Momsies, Ama, Weeta, Jefita, Abuelita, will forever live in our hearts. We say good-bye for now, but we know that she will be watching and protecting us, and she has happily reunited with Tachis, her husband. We give thanks to God to have blessed us with such an amazing mother, beautiful friend and woman in our lives. Te queremos mucho. Viewing will be on Friday June 7, 2019 from 5-9 PM, Prayer Service at 7 PM, San Jose Funeral Home, 10950 Pellicano Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 10 AM, San Jose Funeral Home, 10950 Pellicano Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935. Interment will proceed after the Funeral Service at Evergreen East Cemetery,12400 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79938.
Published in El Paso Times on June 7, 2019