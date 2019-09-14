|
|
Margarita "Mague" Salazar
El Paso - On September 9, 2019 in the early evening beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend Margarita (Mague) Moncayo Salazar passed away at her home in El Paso, TX, surrounded by her family. She was born February 22, 1946 to Felix and Severa Moncayo in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Before her battle with cancer she was a very athletic and lively person, always the life of the party, and loved being surrounded by family and friends. In her younger years she was a very accomplished basketball player, playing all around Mexico and winning awards for her athleticism. Among her many other accomplishments she married the love of her life in 1986 and lived happily with their two children, and later grandchildren. Before succumbing to cancer, Mague was able to live out her days surrounded by loved ones. Twenty-seven years ago, to the day her sister Angela Fierro passed from her battle with cancer, and it is believed that Mague passed peacefully with her guardian angel nearby. Our beloved Mague is survived by her husband Higinio Salazar, daughter Angie Moncayo, son Sergio Salazar(Amber), grandchildren, Samantha(Eddie), Julia, Dominic and Savannah, great-grandchildren, Edward, Ezra and Samuel, siblings, Petra Villaseñor, Antonia Cordero, Consuelo Moncayo, Manuel Moncayo, Juanita Hernandez, and Ernestina Gutierrez, as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, September 16th from 5-9pm, with a rosary prayer at 7pm at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Funeral mass Tuesday, September 17th at 11:30am at Little Flower Church. Interment followed at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Mague's spouse, daughter and son invite all family and friends to join them in remembering and celebrating the life of their beloved Mague. The family wishes to thank Dr. Christina Hernandez, Jeffery Taylor NP, Dr. Maria Aloba and the staff of Urgent Care Hospice for the care and attention to our loved one.
El 9 de septiembre del 2019, a primera hora de la tarde, la amada esposa, madre, abuela, bisabuela, hermana, tía y amiga, Margarita (Mague) Moncayo Salazar, falleció en su hogar en El Paso, TX, rodeada de su familia. Nació el 22 de febrero de 1946, hija de Félix y Severa Moncayo en Ciudad Juárez, México. Antes de su batalla contra el cáncer, fue una persona muy atlética y vivaz, siempre fue el alma de la fiesta, y le encantaba estar rodeada de familiares y amigos. En su juventud fue una jugadora de baloncesto muy exitosa, jugando en todo México y ganando premios por su desempeño en atletismo. Entre sus muchos otros logros, se casó con el amor de su vida en 1986 y vivió feliz con sus dos hijos y sus nietos. Antes de sucumbir al cáncer, Mague vivió sus días rodeada de sus seres queridos. Hace veintisiete años su hermana Ángela Fierro falleció tras su batalla contra el cáncer, y se cree que Mague falleció pacíficamente con su ángel guardián a su lado. A nuestra amada Mague le sobrevive su esposo Higinio Salazar, su hija Angie Moncayo, su hijo Sergio Salazar (Amber), sus nietos Samantha (Eddie), Julia, Dominic y Savannah, y sus bisnietos Edward, Ezra y Samuel. También le sobreviven sus hermanos Petra Villaseñor, Antonia Cordero, Consuelo Moncayo, Manuel Moncayo, Juanita Hernández y Ernestina Gutiérrez, así como muchas sobrinas y sobrinos. El velorio será el lunes 16 de septiembre de 5:00 p.m. a 9:00 p.m. con el rosario a las 7:00 p.m. en San Jose Funeral Home-East. La misa fúnebre se celebrará el martes 17 de septiembre a las 11:30 a.m. en la iglesia Little Flower. El entierro proseguirá en el cementerio nacional de Fort Bliss. Su esposo, su hija y su hijo invitan a todos los familiares y amigos a unirse a ellos para recordar y celebrar la vida de su amada Mague. La familia desea agradecer a la Dra. Christina Hernández, Jeffery Taylor NP, la Dra. Maria Aloba y al personal de Urgent Care Hospice por el cuidado y la atención a nuestra querida ser.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 14, 2019