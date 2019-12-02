|
Margarita Sanchez
El Paso - Margarita Veloz Sanchez, entered into the hands of the Lord on Wednesday November 27th 2019, at the age of 67 . A life long resident of El Paso, Texas and a graduate of Burges High School. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt and will be greatly missed. Margarita is preceded in death by her husband Yldefonso Sanchez, beloved father Alejandro Veloz, brother Carlos Veloz and sister Elizabeth Aguilar. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving mother Juanita Veloz, beloved children Jennifer Sanchez, Nicholas Sanchez , Jacob Sanchez and Daughter in laws, Diana Sanchez and Mika Sanchez. Grandchildren. Nick Sanchez, Noah Sanchez, Lailah Sanchez, Alejandro Sanchez and Arianna Sanchez. Siblings; Martha Barajas, Alejandro Veloz Jr., David Veloz, Gilbert Veloz and Enrique Veloz. A Wake Service will be held from 5:00pm- 9pm on Thurdsay, December 5, 2019 with a Prayer Service at 5 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home - East. Funeral services will be held at 9:30AM Friday, December 6 2019 at Martin Funeral Home - East. Followed by burial at Mt. Carmel Cemetery 401 S. Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, Tx 79907.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019