1/1
Margarito L. "Tito" Rascon
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margarito's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margarito L. "Tito" Rascon

El Paso - It is with great sadness that the family of Margarito "Tito" L. Rascon announces his passing on Sunday July 12th, 2020 at the age of 94 years old. He was born November 27, 1925 in Cd. Juarez, Chihuahua to the late Jesusita and Margarito Rascon. He now joins his beloved wife Carmen who passed away four months ago. They would have celebrated their 73rd anniversary this month. He is survived by 5 children: Ernesto Rascon (deceased), Alicia Rascon Quintana, Lilia Rascon, Leticia Rascon, and Roberto Rascon. He has has 13 grandchildren: Daniela Castaneda, Gabriel Castaneda, Raul Omar Quintana, Paulina Gonzalez, Eduardo Gonzalez, Ernesto Rascon Jr., Daniel Rascon, Lisa Rascon, April Sall, Alexis Mulhauser, Apollo Mulhauser, Gabriela Clarissa Rascon, and Luis Roberto Rascon. There are also 6 great grandchildren as well : Hunter Sall, Juniper Grace Mulhauser,, Ruby S. Holmes, Karina Viviana Parra, Alejandro Emiliano Rascon, and Isabela Camila Rascon. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18th 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 pm at San Jose Funeral Home-East, located at 10950 Pellicano Dr., 79935. A Rosary and Prayer/Blessing will be done from 6:00 to 7:00pm in lieu of a formal funeral mass service given the pandemic restrictions currently in place

Please note that due to the Covid 19 virus, you are strongly advised to wear a mask and there will be enforcement and limits of people in room.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Rosary
06:00 - 07:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
San Jose Funeral Home
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved