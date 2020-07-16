Margarito L. "Tito" RasconEl Paso - It is with great sadness that the family of Margarito "Tito" L. Rascon announces his passing on Sunday July 12th, 2020 at the age of 94 years old. He was born November 27, 1925 in Cd. Juarez, Chihuahua to the late Jesusita and Margarito Rascon. He now joins his beloved wife Carmen who passed away four months ago. They would have celebrated their 73rd anniversary this month. He is survived by 5 children: Ernesto Rascon (deceased), Alicia Rascon Quintana, Lilia Rascon, Leticia Rascon, and Roberto Rascon. He has has 13 grandchildren: Daniela Castaneda, Gabriel Castaneda, Raul Omar Quintana, Paulina Gonzalez, Eduardo Gonzalez, Ernesto Rascon Jr., Daniel Rascon, Lisa Rascon, April Sall, Alexis Mulhauser, Apollo Mulhauser, Gabriela Clarissa Rascon, and Luis Roberto Rascon. There are also 6 great grandchildren as well : Hunter Sall, Juniper Grace Mulhauser,, Ruby S. Holmes, Karina Viviana Parra, Alejandro Emiliano Rascon, and Isabela Camila Rascon. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18th 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 pm at San Jose Funeral Home-East, located at 10950 Pellicano Dr., 79935. A Rosary and Prayer/Blessing will be done from 6:00 to 7:00pm in lieu of a formal funeral mass service given the pandemic restrictions currently in placePlease note that due to the Covid 19 virus, you are strongly advised to wear a mask and there will be enforcement and limits of people in room.