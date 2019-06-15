|
Marge H. Martin
Fabens - Marge H. Martin, 84, passed away on June 13, 2019. Mrs. Martin was born to parents, Bill & Elaine Heaton on November 20, 1934 in Menard, TX. She married the Love of her Life, Monte on December 13, 1953. She dedicated her life to education and taught for 20 years with the Fabens School District. She was also one of the founding members of the Rio Valley Women's Club who sponsored the Annual Cotton Festival here in the valley. Marge is survived by her husband, Monte H. Martin; sons: Jay, Pat, Todd, Cody & Scot; 10 grandchildren & brother, James Heaton. Visitation: 5-7:00PM, Monday, June 17, 2019 at San Jose Fabens Chapel. Graveside Service: 10:00AM, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens (915) 764-2254.
Published in El Paso Times from June 15 to June 16, 2019