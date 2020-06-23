Maria A. MoralesEl Paso - Maria A. Morales, born August 15, 1931, passed away early morning June 22, 2020 at the age of 88. Maria was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who brought joy and laughter to everyone around. While she will be missed by her family, the whistles to her favorite tunes and the sound of her laughter will echo for many years in their hearts. Maria's sunshine will always glow to her family that keeps her memory alive; 4 daughters; Mary Jones, Regina Marquez, Irma Lopez, and Priscilla Barrozo, 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.She is preceded in death by her husband, Raul G. Morales, and her daughter, Raquel E. Morales.