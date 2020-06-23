Maria A. Morales
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria A. Morales

El Paso - Maria A. Morales, born August 15, 1931, passed away early morning June 22, 2020 at the age of 88. Maria was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who brought joy and laughter to everyone around. While she will be missed by her family, the whistles to her favorite tunes and the sound of her laughter will echo for many years in their hearts. Maria's sunshine will always glow to her family that keeps her memory alive; 4 daughters; Mary Jones, Regina Marquez, Irma Lopez, and Priscilla Barrozo, 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Raul G. Morales, and her daughter, Raquel E. Morales.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
9521 North Loop
El Paso, TX 79907
(915) 858-4408
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved