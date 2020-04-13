|
Maria A. Perez
El Paso - Maria A. Perez, 87, of El Paso TX, widow of Braulio G. Perez, entered into eternal glory on Holy Thursday, April 9, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Patricia Rye (Robert), Dolores Inniss (Dean), and Gilbert Perez (Morayma), grandchildren, Andrew Gilbert Perez, Aaron Lee Rye, Jonathan Robert Rye (Samantha), Mary Elizabeth Rye, Michael Patrick Perez, Chayse Joseph Inniss, and Michelle Renee Perez, great grandsons, Tyler Xavier Rye and Zachary Elijah Rye, sisters, Aurora Avila, Rachel Avila, and Estella Escobar, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Maria was a graduate of Bowie High School and a loyal supporter of the Dallas Cowboys, the Manning brothers, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to everyone who helped mom through the last year of her life. Grandview Home Health: Alex and Wanda. Envision Hospice: Gloria, Alexandra and all the support staff. Your gentle care and patience were greatly appreciated.
Private family services entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel (Central). Fr. Mauro Munoz will officiate a virtual rosary on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Please contact a family member for information. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Thank you mom for everything you did for us. You taught us the value of faith, family, and friends.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020