San Jose Funeral Home - Virginia
601 South Virginia
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 532-1856
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Maria A. Salvador Obituary
Maria A. Salvador

El Paso - It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Salvador announces her passing, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the age of 76 years. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her ex husband, Eduardo and her children, Eduardin (Nigeal), Isabel (Adam), Alfonso (Belinda). Mary will also be remembered by her three grandchildren, Aleida, Mathew, and Lucas.

A Funeral Service in Memory of Mary will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 9:00 AM, at San Jose Funeral Home Central, 601 S. Virginia St., with Deacon Robert Saucedo officiating.

For further information please call 915-532-1856.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
