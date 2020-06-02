Maria Alicia RiosEl Paso - God has lovingly placed his arms around our mother, Maria Alicia (Lichita) Rios, and peacefully brought her home to heaven on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Lichita will forever be remembered by her surviving daughters, Guillermina Meza and Maria Argelia Arispe. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Adrian Meza, Monica Davis, Noel Meza, Juan Arispe, Jr., Candice Arispe, and Hans Arispe, as well as by her great grandchildren, Adrian Meza, Jr., Miguel Meza, Genevieve Davis, Michaela Jensen, Amal Arispe, Taylor Villa, Victor Villa, Jr., and River Mendoza.Lichita was selflessly devoted to our gracious Lord. She was a member of The Secular Franciscan Order and the Society of Our Lady of Guadalupe. She happily dedicated her time to the St. Francis Xavier Church and the Guadalupe Church. Her selflessness was clearly seen through her unwavering hours volunteering at the church and various activities while bringing joy and warmth to all she helped and came across. Another way of bringing beauty into the lives of others was through her creativity from Mother's Day corsages to her beautiful floral arrangements which she generously donated to the church. Her radiant smile brought peace and hope to everyone around her.Her sweetness and tenderness will always be remembered. Grandma's cooking will forever be in our tummies and hearts. Nothing can compare to her "chile" nor our favorite, "los polverones", during Christmas time. Above all, nothing can compare to the comfort she brought by the slight touch of her hands on ours, always reminding us how beautiful we are.You may join us in prayer to celebrate her life this Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr., from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. We will pray the Rosary at 3:00 pm. We will tenderly lay her to rest at 11:00 am, Mt. Carmel Cemetery on 401 S. Zaragoza Rd., Friday, June 5, 2020.--Mom, Grandma, may the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear, "We Love You, we miss you, and we will see you once again."