Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Vigil
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Patrick Cathedral
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Maria Amelia Castro

Maria Amelia Castro Obituary
Maria Amelia Castro

El Paso - Maria Amelia Castro, age 85, passed away in her home surrounded by family on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019. Amelia was born on July 27, 1934 in El Paso, Texas to Antonia and Nacianceno Garcia. Amelia was a proud graduate of Bowie High School, class of 1951. She was an employee of Mountain Bell Telephone Company for many years and subsequently worked at Harding Orr and McDaniel. Amelia is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Benjamin Castro, and her 5 children: Rebecca Seufert (John), Liz Castro (Paul Andrews), Corina Van Haselen (Joe), Arthur Castro (Wendy), and Christopher Castro; 8 grandchildren; her brother Ector Garcia and sister Carmen Mendez. Amelia loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and enjoyed extensive travel with her husband. Amelia was greatly loved by her family and will be dearly missed. We wish to sincerely thank Angelica Lopez who cared for Amelia in her final years. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with Vigil beginning at 7pm at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:30am at St. Patrick Cathedral with a Graveside Service at 1:00pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 7, 2019
