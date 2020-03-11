|
|
María Ana Franco
El Paso - Beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, María Ana Franco, passed away on March 7, 2020.
María was preceded in death by her parents, Aurelio and Sara Carrillo.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, William Franco, Art Franco; daughters, Guillermina F. Cowan (Douglas), Rozella F. Jaramillo (Luis); 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; and brother, Antonio Carrillo.
María Ana Franco was a dedicated Jehovah's Witness all of her life and was faithful to the end.
A visitation with the family will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm with prayer service at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020