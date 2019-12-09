|
In Loving Memory of
Maria Antonietta (Anni) Parra
June 8, 1966 - December 28, 2018
In memory of our beautiful daughter and sister, Anni who is very much missed, never forgotten, and always loved. Your sudden death still shocks us, always will. So for now we "Dream On" Sisterlove until we are all together again. First Anniversary Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1327 N. Miranda St., Las Cruces, NM on
December 28, 2019 at 4:30 p.m.
Love,
Dad, Mom, Brothers, and Sister
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 27, 2019