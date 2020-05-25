|
Maria (Mary) Arellano
El Paso, TX - Maria (Mary) Arellano
12-21-1928 / 5-21-2020
Our dear and beloved Aunt Mary just earned a one way ticket to Heaven! She was not only Aunt Mary to her nieces and nephews, but to anyone she came into contact with. We know that the celebration of her life would be attended by many if the circumstances allowed. Mary loved and relished in the attention she received from all who knew her. She was always ready for a hug and kiss and to tell you she loved you.
Mary was born in El Paso, Texas on December 21, 1928 to Agustin and Micaela Arellano. Our grandparents raised their nine children in Smeltertown, Texas. She attended Courchesne School in the Buena Vista area until the 8th Grade. She was the last surviving member of our Arellano family with her oldest and closest brother Alfonso Arellano passing just six weeks before her. Her other siblings were Manuel, Salvador, Agustin Jr., Esperanza , Adolfo , Jose, and baby sister Hortencia who died at two years old. Her only surviving sister-in-law is Amada Arellano. She will be mourned by her favorite cousin Malu Lopez.
At a young age Mary had her first job at Gillett's Cannery in Canutillo. Her second job was at Griggs Restaurant where she worked for 17 years. She left the restaurant business, but she continued to use her cooking skills as the head cook for the El Paso ISD Schools for another 17 years. She worked at LBJ Elementary School when she retired. She loved working and made long lasting friendships with her co-workers especially, her dear friend Bina Alderete.
Mary spent her entire life dotting on her nieces, nephews and all of their friends. She was the aunt who was always available and ready to pick up a child after school, take another one to the dentist or a trip for ice cream, and there was always an open invitation for them to spend a weekend with her. She was a loving and caring soul and anyone who knew her felt it.
Her way of making sure we stayed connected was to cook every Sunday, not just one meal, but breakfast, lunch and dinner for the entire familia. Everyone was welcomed with open arms. To Mary, it was always, the more the merrier. We all enjoyed her homemade tortillas, famous bean burritos, tacos and enchiladas and her special fresh salsa.
As soon as she passed, the news spread quickly and everyone was eager to share their favorite memory of Aunt Mary. She was definitely not one to refuse an invitation to a party, a niece or nephew's game, a Wednesday night dinner, or just a simple family gathering. At parties, she enjoyed a cold Coors Light, sitting back, giving tight hugs and big kisses, while everyone catered to her every need. She was one of a kind!
Her memory will live on and she will be profoundly missed by her niece Lilia (Teddy), husband Chuy Martinez and children Mariza (Angel), Abel and Goddaughter Gina (Nick). Her sister Esperanza's children; Yolanda and Ray Montoya, their children Ray Jr. (Yvonne), Danny, David and Jojo; Oscar and Gloria Lopez; their children, Goddaughter Claudia Silva (Juan Carlos), Oscar Lopez and Lizzie Lopez Rueda (Raul). Julie, who preceded her in death by eight weeks, her husband Manuel and their sons Manny Jr. and Chris Romero. Nephew Adolfo (Vanessa) and daughters; Angelina and Alexandra Arellano. Her grand nieces include Maya, Aviva, Luna, Daniela, Isabela, Devon, Mica, Ryan, Sasha, Stella and Sloan. She has countless other nieces and nephews in El Paso, California, and beyond who loved her dearly.
The family would like to express a most sincere and heartfelt thank you and muchisimas gracias to Angelica Martinez who took care of our Mary for six years. She became her best friend and confidant and was there holding her hand when Mary took her last breath. We could not have asked for such a wonderful angel to care for our beloved Aunt Mary. We also want to thank Rosa Amelia Myers, her friend, who took the night shift while Mary was still home. We are also appreciative the time that Ofelia Cano took to check up on Mary.
Thank you to all who made Aunt Mary feel special and loved. She loved you back with her whole heart!
Services are Private but will be streamed live on the Hillcrest West Funeral Home Facebook page on Wednesday May 27, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM and internment at Memorial Pines in Sunland Park, New Mexico.
Published in El Paso Times from May 25 to May 27, 2020