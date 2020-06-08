Maria C. TovarEl Paso - Maria Candelaria TovarFeb 2, 1948 - June 4, 2020Surrounded by beloved family, Maria Candelaria Tovar passed away peacefully in her home leaving a timeless legacy of faith, love, and strength. She was preceded in death by her mother Enedina Ornelas and brother Benjamin Ornelas. She is known to a multitude of people as a mother, sister and matriarch; one of great wisdom, an endless adoration to family, and life long friendship. Her career included impart 44 years with the Department of Human Services as the Program Manager. She upheld numerous offices and assisted in creating the Children's Call Center. Of her many accomplishments, her greatest joy was the foundation instilled within her children, her beloved grandchildren and an enormously devoted extended family whom equally adored such a beautiful soul.In her great name, sons Adrian, Damian, Ivan and Daughter, Iris. With endearing hearts, daughter-in-law Rosalie Tovar and grandchildren Adrian, Alyssa, and Adara and fiance Josh Gibson; Daughter-in-law Michelle Tovar and grandchildren Jacob, Ben, Matthew, Natalee and Joshua; Son-in-law Efren Rivera and grandchildren Julian and Danielle Corella, Elise and Emerie.In grandiose and humbling roots, Sisters Elvira Foggia, Esther Chavez, Irma Sanchez, and Elisa Ortega.She has now joined our eternal angels within the heavens, and though our hearts have endured a loss unlike any other, we celebrate her life here on earth, we remember what she sewed and fostered into our lives, and know the promise that she is now in the presence of our Lord.Mom, Grandma, Sister, Tia, Cousin, and Friend... her titles knew no end. Our Matriarch has found her place within the heavens.Funeral arrangements are as follows: Viewing and Rosary will be held Thursday June 11, 2020 at Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N Carolina Dr, El Paso, TX 79915. Due to the pandemic, viewing will be limited between 1 and 4 pm with a Rosary at approximately 2pm. The interment will take place on Friday June 12, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Mount Carmel Cemetery 401 S Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX 79907. Procession to begin at the funeral home at 1pm with a blessing at the gravesite. It is requested that all attendees wear masks to both events.