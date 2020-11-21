Maria C. Valdez
El Paso - Maria Cristina Valdez, 72, born in Casas Grandes, Chihuahua, on July 24, 1948 was called home to be with our lord on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She is survived by her husband Jose E. Valdez Sr.(Chepo), beloved two children Jose E. Valdez Jr.(Chepito) and Maria S. Morales(Chepita), three grandchildren Felix, Frankie, and Star, Two great-grandchildren Olivia and Paula, and four brothers Johnny, Mike, Kiko, Louie, and three sisters Dora, Rosa, and Lucy.
She was a lovable and funny Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and a true friend. She loved anything that was red, especially ladybugs because it reminded her of her mother. She loved Family Gatherings, church, her birds, her elephant collection, going downtown, Chinese food and traveling, especially going to Las Vegas. She would always find contentment feeding and caring for us all. She would always say, "Don't worry about it.", "See you later alligator.",and "Big mistake, Big..Major." Those who knew her know her famous sayings that would always make us laugh. She would always look for the positive in everything in her playful nature. Although we will miss her laugh and her beautiful face. She will always have a place in our hearts forever. We love you Cristina. May you rest in peace. You are an angel now and we know you are at Peace. Thank you for all the memories. We love you and hope to see you again soon.
Funeral Services will be held at Perches Funeral Home at 6111 S. Desert Rd, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. The viewing/service will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Service will also livestream from Perches Facebook West for people who cannot attend due to the Pandemic.Here is the link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2799037300332665/?ref=share
Interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery,401 S. Zaragoza Rd., starting at 1:00 P.M. Due to current restrictions, we understand if you are unable to attend, we know your heart is with her. We would like to thank all our family members and friends for their donations, support, and love they have provided during this difficult time.