1/1
Maria C. Valdez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria C. Valdez

El Paso - Maria Cristina Valdez, 72, born in Casas Grandes, Chihuahua, on July 24, 1948 was called home to be with our lord on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She is survived by her husband Jose E. Valdez Sr.(Chepo), beloved two children Jose E. Valdez Jr.(Chepito) and Maria S. Morales(Chepita), three grandchildren Felix, Frankie, and Star, Two great-grandchildren Olivia and Paula, and four brothers Johnny, Mike, Kiko, Louie, and three sisters Dora, Rosa, and Lucy.

She was a lovable and funny Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and a true friend. She loved anything that was red, especially ladybugs because it reminded her of her mother. She loved Family Gatherings, church, her birds, her elephant collection, going downtown, Chinese food and traveling, especially going to Las Vegas. She would always find contentment feeding and caring for us all. She would always say, "Don't worry about it.", "See you later alligator.",and "Big mistake, Big..Major." Those who knew her know her famous sayings that would always make us laugh. She would always look for the positive in everything in her playful nature. Although we will miss her laugh and her beautiful face. She will always have a place in our hearts forever. We love you Cristina. May you rest in peace. You are an angel now and we know you are at Peace. Thank you for all the memories. We love you and hope to see you again soon.

Funeral Services will be held at Perches Funeral Home at 6111 S. Desert Rd, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. The viewing/service will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Service will also livestream from Perches Facebook West for people who cannot attend due to the Pandemic.Here is the link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2799037300332665/?ref=share Interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery,401 S. Zaragoza Rd., starting at 1:00 P.M. Due to current restrictions, we understand if you are unable to attend, we know your heart is with her. We would like to thank all our family members and friends for their donations, support, and love they have provided during this difficult time.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perches Funeral Home-West - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 581-0102
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved