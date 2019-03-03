|
|
Maria Concepcion Hernandez
El Paso - Maria Concepcion Hernandez, 90, passed away on February 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Juan Hernandez and her son Jesus E. Hernandez. She is survived by her sons: Juan Jr., Jose, Jaime, Jorge, Javier, and Joaquin Hernandez, she is also survived by her daughters: Maria Concepcion Mendoza, Cecilia Salazar, and Maria Del Carmen Hernandez, as well as 22 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 4:00-9:00 p.m. with recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Socorro Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church. Interment will be private. Arrangements by Socorro Funeral Home, 11061 Socorro Rd., El Paso, Texas, (915) 860-7084. www.socorrofuneralhome.com
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 3, 2019