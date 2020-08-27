Maria Concepcion L. RiosEl Paso - Maria Concepcion "Concha" Lechuga Rios, age 89. It is with great sorrow that our Beloved Beautiful Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother unexpectedly passed away peacefully on August 25, 2020 in El Paso, TX. She was born and raised in El Paso, TX to the late Gonzalo and Josefina Lechuga on December 7, 1930. She was married to the late Daniel Antero Rios+ on June 7, 1953 for 65 years. She graduated from Bowie High School in 1949 and was a member of Our Lady of the Light Catholic Church.Preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Antero Rios+, daughter Irma Rivera+, and her sister Maria Magdalena Zambrano+She has 7 children, Cecilia Santillan (Danny+), Daniel R. Rios (Denise), Irma Rivera+, Angelina Marquez (Arturo), Susan Samalot (Humberto), Maria Concepcion "Connie" Montenegro (Sergio) and Ronald Rios (Monica). She has 16 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Armando Lechuga and sister, Irene Beltran.She was known by her family and friends as a beautiful woman with a contagious smile and a pillar of strength as a wife, mother and grandmother. She was also known as a "Nina" to her Godchildren and many others who felt tugged at the heart to call her the same. She has left each of us with a legacy of cherished memories to last us a lifetime, as she unceasingly lived laboriously to raise a strong united family. Our Dear Mother has earned her "Angel Wings of Love" and has been set free to go home with her Lord and Saviour+ She will forever be missed as we will always hold her close to our hearts+ Dear Mom, May God's Eternal Peace, Joy and Love meet you at Heaven's Gate, as our Lord awaits you there+Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services and cemetery burial will be limited and held privately for immediate family members only. Please respect the family's wishes and hold them in your thoughts and prayers.