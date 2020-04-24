Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-Americas - El Paso
Maria Corina Martinez


1951 - 2020
Maria Corina Martinez

El Paso - Maria Corina Martinez, 69, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020. She was born in El Paso, Texas. Parents: Jose Luis Vera+ and Celia Torres Vera+. Sisters: Raquel Vera Ortiz and Estela Vera+ . Maria (Corina) is survived by her son, Sergio Arturo Martinez; daughter, Jennifer Celia Martinez; 2 grandchildren; Aaron Parra and Alexus Martinez; 1 great grandchild; Levi Keon Harris. Corina will always be remembered for bringing love and laughter to all those who knew her. She loved dancing and always being in the presence of family and friends. Gone, but never forgotten. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home- Americas.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
