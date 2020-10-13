1/1
Maria De Jesus Castañeda
Maria de Jesus Castañeda

El Paso - Loving mother and grandmother, Maria de Jesus Castañeda, 95, went home to be with the Lord on October 10, 2020. She is now reunited with her husband of 50 years, Ernesto B. Castañeda; parents, Jose Maria & Paulina Ontiveros; and brother, Miguel Ontiveros.

Maria de Jesus was a warm, caring, and nurturing woman, always devoted to her family. She loved to sing, play Rummikub, and go on travel adventures with her daughters.

Left to cherish her memory are her nine children, Luz Medrano (Peter), Yolanda Carreon (Raymond), Cristina Martinez (Beto), Ernesto Castañeda (Olivia), Gloria Resch, Rafael Castañeda, Jaime Castañeda (Norma), Lorena Castañeda, and Adrian Castañeda (Sophia); as well as 20 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.

Due to the current pandemic, services will be held privately for immediate family only at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home.






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
