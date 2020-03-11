Services
Maria De Jesus Guerra Obituary
Maria De Jesus Guerra

El Paso - Maria De Jesus "Chuy" Guerra, 89, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. She had been a resident of El Paso since 1951, was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Our Mom is now reunited with with our Dad, Raul and daughter, Patricia as well as many family and friends. Mom leaves to mourn her children, Pablo Silva (Lupe), Charlie Guerra, Javier Guerra (Cindy), Linda Guerra, Irene Silvas (Eddie), Yolanda Surita (Joe), Liz Martinez (Bobby), 21 Grandchildren, 32 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great Great Grandchildren. Brothers: Jose Silva, Pedro Silva Sisters: Amparo Sanchez, Cande Cochran, Josie Parra. A Visitation was held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home- Americas (9521 N. Loop Dr.) with the recitation of the Rosary at Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Eddie Silvas, Jon Michael Guerra, Pablo J Guerra, Stephen Martinez, Paul Silva, Bobby Martinez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gilbert Flores, Jr. and Richard Flores. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home- Americas.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
