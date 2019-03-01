|
|
Maria De Jesus (Jessie) Hernandez
El Paso - Maria De Jesus (Jessie) Hernandez, 85 went to be with the Lord February 27, 2019 surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her loving husband Eusebio Hernandez; sons Eusebio Hernandez Jr., (Chebo), Raul (Bebel) Hernandez and her parents.
She is survived by her children; Armando Raul Hernandez, Guillermo Hernandez, Hector Hernandez and Rosa Isela Hernandez; 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 2pm-4pm at Martin Funeral Home-East. Funeral Service to follow immediately at 4pm on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 1, 2019