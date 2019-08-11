|
|
Maria De Jesus Lopez Salcedo
El Paso - Maria de Jesus Salcedo (Jesusita) 86, born December 25, 1932 in Sacramento, California to the late Joaquin & Juana Salcedo passed away on August 5, 2019. After her parents early passing she was raised by her late Aunt Manuela Salcedo. Maria was a member of the Catholic Church, educated in Mexico and lived in El Paso over 66 years working hard at Farah, Billy the Kid and Action West. She was such a loving and caring person, ready to help anyone and was so kind hearted. She never had children but she was surrounded by the love & affection of her nephews and nieces and all of the future family generations running into her loving arms calling her "Cutu". She will be remembered , missed and loved. Preceded in death: Tia Chayo Salcedo, Tios Jose & Micaela Salcedo, sister Olga & Salvador Arellano, Prima Hermana Evelia Garcia. Many relatives in the Lopez and Salcedo families. She is survived by her Primo Hermano Jose Joaquin & Genoveria Salcedo and family, Adame & Hermelinda Hernandez and family. Nieces: Sandra & Roger Norby, Olga G. Armendariz, RoseMary & Roger Vega, Gina Arellano & Rene Reyes, Patricia & Carlos Huerta Nephew: Salvador Arellano Jr. Great Nephews: John & Cassandra Armendariz, Jerry & Lilly Armendariz, Anthony & Brandy Geraets, Andrew Geraets, Stephen Peinado, Justin Peinado, Carlos Huerta, Oscar Huerta Great Nieces: Jacqueline & Maurizio Payan, Nicole & Brian Schuster, Denise & Darren Jaffee, Raquel & +Daniel Scates, Roseanna & Mychal Porter, Renee Vega, Karla Huerta 24 great great nieces & nephews and 3 great great great nieces Also survived close to Maria's heart. Dear Family Members: Gloria Matthews and family, Diane & Brian Nelson, Esther & Joe Hernandez and family
Dear Friends: Julie Gonzales and family, Lupe Soto and family, Juanita Herrera and family Special Thanks for their loving care: Dr. Adriana Urtubey & the Well Med Staff, Hospice of El Paso & Staff, Martin Foster Care especially Lorena & Nena, Hillcrest Funeral Home Staff. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 5-9pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina Dr. with a vigil at 7 pm. Funeral mass will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with interment at Evergreen Cemetery Alameda.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 11, 2019