Maria de Jesus Perez
Our beloved Jesusita, loving sister, aunt, cousin and friend passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020 at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her parents Maximo and Concepcion Perez, sisters, Luz Elena Quintana and Margarita Gonzalez. She is survived by her siblings: Francisco Perez, Leopoldo Perez, Ofelia Soria, Natalia Perez, Julieta Lafayette, Elida Peterson, Angelina Perez, Carmen Hernandez and Rubina Perez. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso, TX 915-598-3332 a Dignity Memorial Provider.