Maria De Jesus Perez
Maria de Jesus Perez

El Paso - Maria de Jesus Perez

Our beloved Jesusita, loving sister, aunt, cousin and friend passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020 at the age of 92. She was preceded in death by her parents Maximo and Concepcion Perez, sisters, Luz Elena Quintana and Margarita Gonzalez. She is survived by her siblings: Francisco Perez, Leopoldo Perez, Ofelia Soria, Natalia Perez, Julieta Lafayette, Elida Peterson, Angelina Perez, Carmen Hernandez and Rubina Perez. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso, TX 915-598-3332 a Dignity Memorial Provider.






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
9155983332
