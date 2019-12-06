|
|
Maria De La Luz Rodriguez
El Paso - In loving memory of Maria de La Luz Rodriguez
El Paso, Texas, Maria de La Luz Rodriguez, age 70, unexpectedly passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. Her family and friends knew her as Lucy or Lucha. She was an extraordinary loving mother, wife, sister, aunt, comadre, and best friend for many. She was also a caring, loving, giving, and amazing human being. She was a professional bookkeeper for over 40 years. She loved helping others and a beloved friend who enjoyed going to every event she was invited to. Lucy/Lucha will be deeply missed by her husband, daughter, family, friends, and everyone who knew her.
Preceded by her parents Tomas and Angela Marin, and brothers Hector, Antonio, and Tomas. She is survived by her husband Carlos Rodriguez, Jr. and only daughter Erika Rodriguez who were the most important part of her life; her two sisters Hilda Rodriguez and Rosalia Aguilar; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 9th at Hillcrest Funeral Home East(915)598-3332 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm with rosary at 7:00 pm. Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 10th at 12:30 pm at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, following burial at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Thank you for so many words of encouragement and prayers during this difficult time. We invite you to continue remembering her as the amazing person she always was. It will be hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019