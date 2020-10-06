Maria Del Carmel "Carmen" De LeonEl Paso - Carmen De Leon went home to heaven on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. She was 93. Our glorious God gave us a beautiful angel for a mother who loved the Lord deeply and taught us about a forgiving, merciful God who loves us all. She was named Maria del Carmel at birth in San Antonio, Texas, and later, as an Army bride, traveled by ship to England, Germany, Europe and to Panama, in the Canal Zone. She loved traveling and often said God had given her a wonderful life with living all over the world, and in her very personal walk with Jesus Christ, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, in the Catholic Charismatic Renewal as a prayer minister, and evangelist for the Lord to everyone she met.Carmen loved her family deeply, and showered us with great love, gifts, jokes, stories, Bible scriptures, and wise teachings. She often said, "You can never pray too much!" Keep praying. and "Stop worrying about your children", God loves them a hundred million times more than you ever will!" Trust Him. Surviving siblings: Teresa Valadez, Isabel Bednarczyk, Mary Schaeffer, Jesse Carreon, Ignacio Carreon Jr., Daniel Carreon and Joe Carreon. Surviving children: Ramona Segura (Frank), Stella Telles, Margaret Bareis (Ed), and dec. son Raymond DeLeon, Jr. Grandchildren: Jacqueline (Joshua), Bernadette (Jerry), Joseph (Veronica), Michael, Joshua (Ivy), Paul, Emma, and Alexander, 12 gorgeous and amazing great grandchildren. Our best memories of Carmen are of her cheering for the Cowboys,(and praying for them), and her joyfulness in singing and dancing for the Lord! Thank you Father for blessing us with our beloved Carmen. She was a beautiful, faithful servant.Services will be held privately on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 9:30am to 12:30pm with Vigil at 11:00am at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Graveside Service to follow at 1:00pm at Mount Carmel Cemetery.