Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Roger Bacon Seminary
2400 Marr St.
El Paso, TX
Vigil
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Roger Bacon Seminary
2400 Marr St.
El Paso, TX
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Roger Bacon Seminary
2400 Marr St.
El Paso, TX
Maria Del Carmen Gonzalez Obituary
Maria Del Carmen Gonzalez

El Paso - In Loving Memory of Maria Del Carmen Gonzalez, 82

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend left this world peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019 surrounded by love. She loved music, dancing, traveling, and having a great time at the casino with her family.

She was preceded by her mother Luisa, father Pedro, and sister Martha. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Frank C. Gonzalez and daughters: Minerva Antuna (spouse Javier Antuna), Letty Gonzalez (spouse Bill Robnett), Elizabeth Gonzalez (spouse Glenda Nale), and Marisa Gonzalez (partner Carlos Sosa). She was blessed with six granddaughters, Rosemary Gonzalez, Naomi Antuna Medrano, Nicole Antuna, Angela Perry, Brianna Antuna Cortez, and Lauren Morabito as well as three great-grandchildren, Ethan Perry, Savannah Perry, and Elvis Medrano. Visitation will take place Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10am-11am with a vigil at 11am at Roger Bacon Seminary 2400 Marr St. El Paso, Texas 79903. Funeral mass will follow at 11:30am at Roger Bacon Seminary with burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hillcrest Funeral Home, a "Dignity" memorial provider. (915)598-3332.

"When I am gone, release me, let me go. I have so many things to see and do, You mustn't tie yourself to me with too many tears, But be thankful we had so many good years."
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 23, 2019
