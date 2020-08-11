1/1
Maria E. Acosta
Maria E. Acosta

El Paso - It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Maria Elena "Nena" Acosta, 87 years old, on August 7th, 2020. She was the last surviving child of Francisco and Margarita Armendariz of Ysleta, Texas. She came from a very large and loving Armendariz family. She was preceded in death by her parents Francisco and Margarita, her 4 brothers: Pedro, Paul, Roberto and Carlos along with her sister, Maria de Jesus Escontrias. She endured the loss of her son, Rene Jose Acosta in 1994. She is survived by daughter Sylvia Olivas and her 2 sons Cesar Eloy and Isaac Acosta. She had 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She loved all of her nieces and nephews, her sister in law, Socorro Armendariz and Irene Armendariz.

She was the owner of Acosta's Janitorial Service, working for all the home builders of El Paso for over 30 years until her retirement in 1998.

Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home. Burial will be on Friday, August 14th 2020 at Evergreen East Cemetery. Due to current COVID-19 precautions, services will be private with immediate family members only.






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
