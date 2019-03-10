Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
7424 Mimosa
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Aguilar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria E. Aguilar


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maria E. Aguilar Obituary
Maria E. Aguilar

El Paso - Feb. 12, 1937 to Mar. 3, 2019

Mary passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 82. She was retired from Civil Service as a Data Processor (20 yrs) and from YISD as a Teacher's Aide (16 yrs).

Mom loved to bake. Her specialties included Coffee Cake, Oatmeal Cookies, Biscuits, Cherry Pies and No Bake Cheese Cakes. Everyone would be waiting anxiously for their goodies come Christmas time. Mom's favorite pastimes were playing poker and Zelda.

Mary is survived by her son Al/Freddy and wife Patty. Granddaughters Christy (Aaron), Nikki (Nick) and Lisa (Joel). Great grandchildren Michael, Taylor Rae, Tristan, Brandon, Tommy and Olivia Rae. Her second son Joe and wife Ellie. Grandsons Jacob, Vincent and Nick. Great grandchildren Jacob Jr., Seth, Brayden and Zailyne. Her third son Andres and wife Patsy. Grandson Ian and granddaughters Avery and Britny. Great grandchildren Mason, Aiden and Andrew. Her daughter Mary Helen and Husband Joe. Grandchildren Adrian (Sophia), Alyssa (Gabriel) and Angela Jo. She is also survived by her sisters Irma Hinojosa and Adelita Quintanar (Phillip). (6 nephews and 4 nieces). Mary was predeceased by her brother Armando Terrazas.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM, Monday, March 11, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 7424 Mimosa. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery on Zaragoza.

Pallbearers are Al Rivas, Joe Rivas, Andres Rivas, Joe Muniz, Adrian Muniz and Gabriel Moreno.

Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 10, 2019
