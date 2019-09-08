|
|
Maria Eigenblut Pretiger
Osiak, Croatia - Maria Eigenblut Pretiger, entered the gates of her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 04, 2019 at the age of 89. Maria was born on December 27, 1929 in Osiak, Croatia. She met and married the love of her life Joe Pretiger in Karlsruhe, Germany. They had three children Willie, Johnny and Mary Ann. They came to United States in 1959 moving to Colorado Springs and later to El Paso.
She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Elizabeth Eigenblut, her husband Joe Pretiger, son Johnny Pretiger, and sisters; Anna Hembold, Josephine Linder. She leaves behind her son Willie and daughter-in-law Alexis, daughter Mary Ann and son-in-law Adrian Madrigal, daughter-in-law Joyce Pretiger. Grandchildren; Adrian Michael and wife Erica Madrigal, Amanda and Ted Edwards Jr., Justin and Jessica Pretiger, Shawn Madrigal and Melissa fiance, Willie and Melissa Pretiger, Chris Pretiger, and Ben Raber, Sarah and Chuck Dominguez, Great grandchildren; Adrian Nicholas and Tess Madrigal, Sienna Madrigal, Gilbert, Randall and Earnest Madrigal, Ted Cecil Edwards III, Hallie and Jordan, Hallie, Shalleen, Deyton, Rya Pretiger, Johnny Pretiger, and Charles Dominguez. Great-Great grandchild Adrian Anthony Madrigal. Sister Kati Seewald and brothers; Antonio Eigenblut from Germany, and Joseph Eigenblut from Montreal, Canada.
Her mother took her and her and siblings from Croatia to Germany during the war. She learned to sew at an early age and became a seamstress. Not only did she make her own clothes, but she also made the Cheerleader uniforms for Parkland High School her daughter's wedding dress to include the bridesmaids dresses. She sewed for many people to include many of the wife's from Fort Bliss. She was an excellent cook and always made a gourmet meal every night especially for the holidays, she loved to listen and dance to all kinds of music, and enjoyed playing poker and going to the casino. Maria spoke three languages fluently and was genius when it came to geography, politics and math. She also enjoyed working on her yard, posing for pictures, and going camping with her family.
Funeral Mass will begin at 12:00pm on Monday, September 09, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 10000 Pheasant. Committal Service to follow at 1:30pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 8, 2019