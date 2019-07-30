|
Maria Elena Alvidrez
El Paso - Maria Elena Alvidrez, 93, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Maria was a longtime resident of El Paso and a member of Santo Nino Jesus de Atocha Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Juan; son, Gilberto (Amparo); sister, Margarita Ugalde; brothers Salvador, Fausto, Santiago, Guillermo, and Crispín Rodriguez;
She is survived by her sons, Juan Arturo (Socorro) and Juan Alvidrez Jr; daughters Martha C. Alba
(Jose(?)) and Julieta Tellez (Albert); sister, Otilia Rosales; 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Maria will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5:00-9:00 pm, with a vigil/rosary at 7pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr.
Funeral Mass will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:00 am at Santo Nino Jesus de Atocha Catholic Church, 210 S. Clark, with interment to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on July 30, 2019