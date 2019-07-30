Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Santo Nino Jesus de Atocha Catholic Church
210 S. Clark
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Alvidrez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Elena Alvidrez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Elena Alvidrez Obituary
Maria Elena Alvidrez

El Paso - Maria Elena Alvidrez, 93, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Maria was a longtime resident of El Paso and a member of Santo Nino Jesus de Atocha Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Juan; son, Gilberto (Amparo); sister, Margarita Ugalde; brothers Salvador, Fausto, Santiago, Guillermo, and Crispín Rodriguez;

She is survived by her sons, Juan Arturo (Socorro) and Juan Alvidrez Jr; daughters Martha C. Alba

(Jose(?)) and Julieta Tellez (Albert); sister, Otilia Rosales; 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Maria will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5:00-9:00 pm, with a vigil/rosary at 7pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr.

Funeral Mass will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:00 am at Santo Nino Jesus de Atocha Catholic Church, 210 S. Clark, with interment to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home
Download Now