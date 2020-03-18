|
Maria Elena DeSantos Marquez
El Paso - Maria Elena DeSantos Marquez, 79, opened the door to paradise on March 16, 2020 and ran into the arms of loved ones she lost too soon. Always an angel, she will continue her work here, there, and everywhere.
Born in Smeltertown, Texas on April 7, 1940, Maria Elena graduated from Loretto Academy after earning a scholarship. Soon thereafter, she attended Hotel Dieu School of Nursing, becoming a registered nurse and spent the rest or her working life caring for grateful patients and becoming friends with many colleagues who lovingly called her "Nena".
On July 1, 1975, Maria Elena moved into a fixer upper home on Wheeling Avenue, stepping into its doors full of dreams and a determination to make a better life for her six children. Forty-four years later, she left those same doors with those dreams a reality as she was watched by the adoring eyes behind her that inherited from her the best things in life: unconditional love, music in their hearts, and always being able to forgive the ones you love.
She is survived by her son Steve Marquez and grandchildren Lorae, Gabriel, and Noelle; daughter Rebecca Madrid and husband Edward and grandchildren Elise, Matthew, Elaine, Sarah, and Eric; daughter Inez Rodriguez and husband David and grandchildren Jonathan and DJ; daughter Veronica Avila and husband Fernando and grandchildren Adam, Andres, and Analisa; daughter Hortencia Rodriguez and husband Arturo and grandchildren David, Trenton, Nicholas, and Bethany; and son Adrian Marquez and fiancée Maria and grandchildren Analys and Evan; great grandchildren, Elijah and Eliana; siblings Ricardo, Fernando, Guadalupe, Ruben, Teresa, Isabel, Margarita and Javier.
She was preceded in death by her parents Antonio and Hortencia DeSantos, her brother Antonio Jr., and her daughter-in-law Rosa Marquez.
Her family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to AM Hospice, Dr. Manquero Butler and the staff at New Light Primary Care, along with the dedicated caregivers for the love and wonderful care they gave to their beloved mother.
A rosary and mass celebrating her eternal life will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 9 a.m. (eulogy) at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Rosary to start at 10:00 AM, Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM followed by Interment at Mt Carmel Cemetery. For further information please call 915-532-1856.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020