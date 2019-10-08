|
|
Maria Elena Dominguez
Socorro - Maria Elena Dominguez, 75, passed away on October 5, 2019. Mrs. Dominguez was born in San Elizario, TX on January 8, 1944 and was a resident of Socorro, TX. Maria is survived by her loving husband, Juan Dominguez; daughters, Patricia Dominguez & Victoria Dominguez-Melgoza; brothers, Alfredo Almanzar & Guadalupe Almanzar. Visitation: 9:00AM, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at La Purisima Catholic Church in Socorro, TX with a 10:00AM Rosary followed by an 11:00AM Funeral Mass (same day) with the interment at La Purisima Cemetery. Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens (915) 764-2254.
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 8, 2019