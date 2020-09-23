1/1
Maria Elena Enriquez
Maria Elena Enriquez

El Paso, Texas - Maria Elena Enriquez "Nena"

On Wednesday, September 16, 2020, Nena was embraced by God and dear family members , parents; Manuel and Piedad Enriquez, brothers; Jesus, Gabriel (Adela), and Jose Luis Enriquez, and sister; Irma Alarcon (Romualdo).

Nena was a devoted daughter, sister, godmother, and educator. She graduated in 1969 from Jesus and Mary Catholic School, attended UTEP and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education and a Master's Degree of Education in Counseling.

She taught at all three districts and went on to become a Counselor at Del Valle High School and finally retired after 27 years. Her siblings, nieces and nephews had her love, support, and guidance.

Though her golden heart stopped beating, Nena will continue to live in ours. Left to cherish her loving memory are her brothers; The Honorable Sergio H. Enriquez, Victor O. Enriquez (Audrey), nieces, nephews, goddaughter, and other very dear family members and friends.

Visitation will be on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr. El Paso, Texas. A Catholic Scripture Service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Family members will serve as pallbearers.






Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 23 to Sep. 28, 2020.
