Maria Elena Garcia
Maria Elena Garcia

Maria Elena Garcia, "Nena" born on July 19, 1935. Nena passed peacefully on October 24, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Javier I. Garcia as well as her parents, 6 siblings and survived by 2 siblings.

She is survived by her children Rosie Robles (Joe), Joey (Irma), Yolanda Quijas (Hector), Ignacio (Ana), Becky Mendivil (Gabriel), Andy (Brenda), Johnny (Martha), Yvonne Vasquez ( Ray), Oscar (Lorraine), and Adrian.

She is survived by her 29 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. She will be truly missed and loved always.

Services will be held on 11/1/202 for the Viewing to pay respects at Perches funeral home 7580 Alameda from 5- 7 pm. Please pray the Rosary with us from your home at 7:30 pm. On 11/2/2020 burial will be held at La Purisima Mission 328 S. Nevarez El Paso, TX 79927 at 10 am




Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Perches Funeral Home-Lower Valley
7580 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 772-0755
