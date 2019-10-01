Services
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Maria Elena Gongora

Maria Elena Gongora

El Paso - Our beloved Maria Elena Gongora, 70, was called to her heavenly home on September 29, 2019 where she was warmly greeted by her father, Epifanio Gongora; and sister-in-law, Dahlia Gongora.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Vanessa Chavez; son-in-law, Angel Chavez; grandchildren, Alexis Chavez, Andrea Chavez, Matthew Chavez; mother, Eloisa Gongora; brother, Antonio Gongora; nephew, Anthony Gongora; and niece, Tara Gongora.

Visitation: Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Mark Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 1, 2019
