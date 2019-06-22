|
|
María Elena González
El Paso - María Elena González, 82, was a very self-sacrificing daughter, sister, wife and mother who loved for her family to be together to enjoy her cooking, especially her Spanish rice. She was a hard worker who retired from the Ysleta Independent School District to then volunteer as a foster grandparent. She enjoyed a restful retirement watching her favorite TV shows and sharing Cheetos Puffs with her grandkids. She passed away peacefully in her home on June 18, 2019. María Elena is survived by her sisters, Isabel Carsten, Olga White, Delia Trujillo; children, Carlos Olvera (Ralph), Theresa Gomez (Adrian), Claudia Gonzalez (Ronnie); grandchildren, Selinna Jasso (David), Leanna Heidt (Darrick), Etienne A. Gonzalez; great-grandchildren, Adrian, Maggie, David, and Santiago. She is preceded in death by her husband, Luis Loya; her parents, Doroteo Gonzales and Herminia P. Gutierrez; brothers, Jose Gutierrez, Arturo Gutierrez, Juan Gonzalez. Visitation: Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm with recitation of the rosary at 7pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish.
Published in El Paso Times from June 22 to June 23, 2019