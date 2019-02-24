Maria Elena Herrera 79 went to be with her Creator on February 21, 2019. Nena as she was known to Family and friends was born March 18, 1939. She worked at Farah for 30 years and retired from EPISD as a bus monitor after 17 years. She is survived by her 5 sons Salvador (Martha), David (Josie), Albert (Ana), Arturo (Fred) Michael (Maria). She was blessed with 9 beautiful grandchildren. Salvador, Lori, David Paul, Melissa, Kristen, +Ruben, Samantha, Leanne, Michael Jr. She is survived by her Brothers Jose Resendez, Robert Hicks, and Sister Patty Barlean. She had 8 great grandchildren, Amanda, Daylen, Kaleigha, Kesston, Xavier, Marcos, Majestity, Ayden, Emmely, Jerry, Emmanuel. She also had 11 great great grandchildren, Sergio, Natalie, Leo, Steven, Alex, Lumina, Noel, Amaris, Bella, Landon, Waylen and numerous nieces and nephews. Special Thanks to Dr. Nduka and all his staff of Hospice El Paso. Visitation will be held Monday February 25, 2019 at Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 Carolina Dr. from 5pm to 9pm, with a vigil at 7pm. Mass services will be held February 26 at Cristo Rey Catholic Church at 10 am, 8011 Williamette. Lord, those who die still live in your presence, their lives change but do not end. I pray in hope for My, Family, Relatives and friends and all the dead known to you. Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary