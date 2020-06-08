Maria Elena Israel
El Paso - Maria Elena Israel (Gomez) passed away June 1, 2020 at the age of 94. Maria was born in El Paso, Texas and attended Aoy elementary School and Loretto Academy. She made friends over the years from her roots in the "second ward" and her time in Civil Service and as a loyal wife whose husband served in the US Army.
In her later years, she introduced herself to strangers and would guide them into conversations about herself just so she could have a chance to tell them of her years of service to her government. She was proud of her role as a federal employee at White Sands Missile Range ("Top secret clearance!"), a clerk/typist processing workers as part of the "bracero" program and as a teachers aide in Socorro ISD. She loved public service and she loved Texas and she loved her country.
She was proud of all her children and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who are now finding their own path and career.
Maria was the oldest of 5 and is survived by her sisters Theresa and Elvira. Maria leaves behind three children, Eddie Carrasco (Grandson Michael, married to Angela, children Brianna, Kyria and Gabriel); Patricia Coronado and Husband Ismael (Granddaughter Christy, husband Chris and children Emily, Nathan and Julia) and Grandson Daniel (married to Chantele and their children Wesley, Taylor, Matthew and Elijah) and Celia Israel and her partner Celinda Garza. Maria also leaves behind a stream of friends and neighbors who knew she loved their company and certainly loved the gifts of food and goodies would always make her day. Maria could not have lived as long as well as she did without the love of her friends and neighbors - they sustained her. She is preceded in death by her mother Amalia and father Guillermo Gomez, Sister "Chita" her brother Guillermo, Jr., husband Hugh, son Hugh, Jr. and her granddaughter Diana.
Maria showed us what it is like to be a good friend and to leave this world with many friends grieving your loss, she would always say "Friends are better than gold" and always said it's the good deeds and memories you take with you not the material things.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the Sisters of Loretto; 515 Nerinx Rd.; Nerinx, KY 40049; https://www.lorettocommunity.org/donate/
Mom always appreciated the women of the Catholic Church who gave so unselfishly.
Funeral plans: Thursday June 11th Rosary 6:30 at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana; Visitation from 4:30 - 6:30; Friday June 12th 10 a.m. graveside service at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 401 S. Zaragoza (please wear masks and social distance)
Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.