Maria Elena Lujan
El Paso - MARIA ELENA (Helen) LUJAN, 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019.Helen was born and raised in Longmont, Colorado until the age of 13, and later settled in El Paso where she remained a life-long resident. She lived a life of integrity and generosity that will be greatly missed. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will live on in our hearts. She was predeceased by her husband Carlos H. Lujan, and her beloved son, Carlos M. Lujan. She is survived by her loving children; Annemarie Lujan Young & husband Doyle; Elena Lujan; Teresa Lujan Trible & husband Robert; her loving grandchildren: David Young & wife, Jennifer; Leah Young; and Steven Trimble & wife, Vanessa; her beloved great-grandchildren: Zachary Young and Joshua Young; and Pacheco family relatives. Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00AM at Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on July 9, 2019