Maria Elena Mora Franco



Maria Elena Mora Franco, known as Helen to her family and friends, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 3, 2020 at the age of 85. She was preceded in death by her husband Rodolfo (Rudy) Franco Jr., three infant children, and her beloved granddaughter, Kristina Lee Towles. Helen is survived by her sister Lydia Mora; her children Robert (Sandra), Elizabeth (Jim), Katherine (Sean), Rodolfo III (Tracy), and Craig (Dawn). She is also survived by her grandchildren Stephen, Valerie, Karl, Samantha, Nathaniel, Gabriel, Meaghan, Joshua, and Lillian; her great-grandchildren Daniel, Isabel, Rihanna, Robyn, and Celeste.



Helen was born in Phoenix, Arizona on February 22, 1935 to Julian Mora Gamboa and Elizabeth Villalobos Jaramillo Mora. She moved to El Paso, Texas as an infant. She attended Aoy Elementary School, Bowie High School, and Texas Western College. Helen worked as a seamstress at Farah Manufacturing where she met and married the love of her life, Rudy Franco Jr. Helen lived in Los Alamos, New Mexico, for 12 years but returned to her beloved El Paso, Texas, where she spent her final years. She was a lifelong learner, an avid reader, and loved plants. She loved watching NFL football and her favorite team was "any team that beat the Dallas Cowboys".



Helen was laid to rest at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with her Marine husband Rudy on November 10, 2020.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store