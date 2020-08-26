1/1
Maria Elena Nava
1937 - 2020
Maria Elena Nava

Maria Elena Nava peacefully departed this earth on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert A. Nava, her two sons Arthur Terry Montoya, Albert Eugene Montoya and daughter Betty Yvette Montoya. She was born on July 25, 1937 to Aurelio and Alicia Lopez (+). She is survived by her 6 children: Patrick Lewis Montoya, Donald Edward Montoya, Dolores Edwina Arellano, Patricia Luisa Montoya, Eric Wayne Montoya and Carlos E. Montoya, her sisters; Maria Luisa Lopez, Lucy Ramirez, Estella Herrera and many nieces and nephews. She attended Jefferson High School. She worked many years as a CNA and a longtime caregiver. Her priorities in life were her children, 20 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. She was an extraordinary wife, an amazing mother and a very loving grandmother.

No words can ever express the gratitude that we all have for Ms. Marianna Hernandez's compassionate, loving way of taking care of our Mom, she will always be a big part of our family. Our mother is free of pain, suffering and was embraced by the peace and love of our Heavenly Father. Services will be held on Saturday, August 29, at San Jose Funeral Home, 10950 Pellicano St., viewing from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm with the rosary services staring at 6:00 pm.






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home
AUG
29
Rosary
06:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
San Jose Funeral Home
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
