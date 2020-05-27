|
Maria Elena Ortiz
El Paso, Texas - Mrs. Maria Elena Ortiz, a long-time resident of El Paso, TX passed to her rest in the Lord on May 25, 2020. She was born on January 22, 1946 in our sister city of Ciudad Juarez to Mrs. Josefina Valdez and Mr. Juan Aguilar and in 1966 she and her husband, Antonio Ortiz, Sr., moved to El Paso, Texas. Together they started a beautiful family built on love, faith, and trust in God, and through much hard work, discipline and dedication, God also blessed them with a family owned business, known today as Gateway Air Conditioning. Elena, or as family and friends lovingly refer to her, "Nena", dedicated her life to her husband and to her children, Antonio Jr., Sandra Luz, Juan Manuel, and Laura Elena, as well as her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She taught her children the love of God, she taught them the importance of living by the Golden Rule, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you", and also taught them the importance of responsibility and self-discipline.
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend will always be remembered for the love and kindness that she always had for everyone, not just for her family members, but for everyone she met, including friends, neighbors, and even those she met when she went to medical appointments. Everywhere she went, our dear Mamá Nena made friends and she was very well known for her kindness and good heart. Our mom was a Cowgirl at heart, who was most comfortable in her jeans, cowboy boots, and driving her cowgirl truck. She enjoyed going out for a good cup of coffee with her dearest friends, playing loteria on Friday nights, going out for flautas and loved a good steak dinner with family. Mamá Nena was all about keeping her family together and one way she did that was by bringing us all together for her delicious home cooking, which she passed on to her children. Holidays were always her favorite because it was yet another opportunity for her to prepare a feast for family and friends. Mom always made sure she made plenty of her delicious turkey for Thanksgiving because she knew that one wouldn't be enough for all the family and friends that showed up for Thanksgiving lunch every year after the annual Thanksgiving parade. At Christmas, all the kids, grandkids, and Dear friend Sabina, were always there for the annual tamalada at Mamá Nena's house. Mom always made sure that her house was decked out for the Holidays. At Christmas time our mom's heart was bigger than her house because her house was always packed with family and friends.
Although we will miss our beloved Mamá Nena, the beautiful memories she leaves us with will forever live in our hearts and we will pass those on to our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren for generations to come. Her legacy of love and caring will live on because her memory and the family values she instilled in us will always live in our hearts.
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother was a true woman of God, a virtuous woman indeed, as the one descried in Proverbs 31, although today our hearts are saddened by her loss, we also find comfort in the assurance that at Jesus' second coming He will surely say to her, "Well done, good and faithful servant … enter into the joy of your Lord."
"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is a laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at the day; and not to me only but unto all them also that love his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8
We would like to express our deepest appreciation to the following family members and friends whom so lovingly cared for our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother during her battle against cancer:
Martha Ochoa, Sabina Adame, Amalia Palacios, Griselda Varela, Cecilia López, Joanna Diaz, Carmen Trujillo, Adriana Flores, Stephanie Lemus, Sandy Vizcaino, Velia Romero, and the caring staff from Encompass Health Hospice.
Juan and Antonio Ortiz would like to express their sincerest appreciation to their sister Laura Diaz for being at our mother's side, caring, nurturing and being a great daughter of faith like our mother.
Mrs. Maria Elena Ortiz is preceded in death by her parents, Juan Aguilar and Josefina Valdez, husband, Antonio Ortiz, Sr., daughter, Sandra Luz Ortiz, and brothers Lalo Valdez, David Valdez, and Roberto Aguilar. She is survived by her sisters, Hortencia Durazo, Isela Rivera, Yolanda Flores, and Elvira Reyes, three children, Antonio Ortiz, Jr. and wife Irene, Juan Manuel Ortiz, Sr., and Laura Diaz and husband Victor Diaz, 13 grandchildren, Stephanie, Tony III, Estaban, Benjamin, Emanuel Isaih, Juan M Jr, Alejandro M., Elena A., Paul, Sandra M, Joanna V, and Lauren E., and 6 great-grandchildren, Isaac, Lucas, Liliana, Alyssa, Angelina, James, Johnny III, and Alec.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at San Jose Funeral Home-East from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Prayer Service will commence at 12 noon and interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Covid-19 restriction guidelines will be applied at the funeral home and cemetery.
Pallbearers: Antonio Ortiz, Jr, Juan Manuel Ortiz Sr, Antonio Ortiz III, Juan Manuel Ortiz Jr, Esteban Ortiz, Alejandro Manuel Ortiz
Published in El Paso Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020