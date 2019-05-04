Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina
Vigil
Sunday, May 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Elena Ortiz Stewart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria Elena Ortiz Stewart Obituary
Maria Elena Ortiz Stewart

El Paso - María Elena Ortiz Stewart passed in peace Friday, April 26, 2019. She dedicated her whole adult life to being a loving wife, mother, grandma & great grandmother. Her duties were more than just a job; she was engaged in every aspect of each and every one of our lives. Maria Elena knew all of us intimately, from her children to her grandchildren, entwined in each. This daughter of GOD was, and will continue to be our backbone, strength & endurance. Thank you GOD for blessing us with María Elena's everlasting love; a love so unique only she could deliver. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodolfo & son, Albert and survived by: children & grandchildren Sandra, Joe, Samantha, Julio, Ozias, Syan, Azarias, Christina, Josh, Skyller, Quinn, Agustin, Allison, Axton, Lawrence, Jonathon, Shaena, Jacob, Sofia, Patricia, Dorothy, Chris, Mark, Israel, Janina, Jaylah, Ariah, Adriana, Natalia, Jordan, Estrella, and Savahnna. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 5-9 pm with a vigil at 7 pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be Monday, May 6, 2019 at 12 pm at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church with interment to follow in Fort Bliss National Cemetery. WE LOVE YOU AND WILL MISS YOU IMMENSELY. Lawrence Stewart
Published in El Paso Times on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home
Download Now