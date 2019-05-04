Maria Elena Ortiz Stewart



El Paso - María Elena Ortiz Stewart passed in peace Friday, April 26, 2019. She dedicated her whole adult life to being a loving wife, mother, grandma & great grandmother. Her duties were more than just a job; she was engaged in every aspect of each and every one of our lives. Maria Elena knew all of us intimately, from her children to her grandchildren, entwined in each. This daughter of GOD was, and will continue to be our backbone, strength & endurance. Thank you GOD for blessing us with María Elena's everlasting love; a love so unique only she could deliver. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodolfo & son, Albert and survived by: children & grandchildren Sandra, Joe, Samantha, Julio, Ozias, Syan, Azarias, Christina, Josh, Skyller, Quinn, Agustin, Allison, Axton, Lawrence, Jonathon, Shaena, Jacob, Sofia, Patricia, Dorothy, Chris, Mark, Israel, Janina, Jaylah, Ariah, Adriana, Natalia, Jordan, Estrella, and Savahnna. Visitation will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 5-9 pm with a vigil at 7 pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be Monday, May 6, 2019 at 12 pm at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church with interment to follow in Fort Bliss National Cemetery. WE LOVE YOU AND WILL MISS YOU IMMENSELY. Lawrence Stewart Published in El Paso Times on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary