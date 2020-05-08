Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Maria Elena Viera Obituary
Maria Elena Viera

El Paso - In the early morning of May 6, 2020, our Heavenly Father called Maria Elena Viera home. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Maria Elena is reunited with her father Blas, mother Priscilliana, brothers Santos and Geronimo, and sister Eva. She was preceded in death by her godson Roy and great granddaughter Cecilia Rose. Maria Elena is survived by her husband of 61 years, Manuel, sons David (Kimberly), Richard (Brenda) and Rolando, daughters Sandra (George) and Debra (Mike), grandchildren Matthew (Jessica), Samantha, Dylan, David, Michael, Crista and Tabitha, great grandchildren Raphael, Riza, and Octavio, goddaughter Irma (Hector), and numerous nephews, nieces and friends. Maria Elena devoted her entire life to family, and enlightened the lives of everyone she ever encountered. While we mourn her passing after she left this Earth, our hearts are comforted knowing she is at eternal rest and peace. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso, TX 915-598-3332 a Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in El Paso Times from May 8 to May 10, 2020
