Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:45 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
El Paso - Our beloved Maria Esther Casas was reunited in Heaven with her husband, Salvador C. Casas on March 16, 2019. She will be missed dearly. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ruben S. Casas, Laura Casas Parra, Noemi Casas Hamilton, Noelia Casas Molina, Esther Casas, 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She will also be missed by her siblings, Jesus Manuel Marroquin, Zacarias Marroquin, and Carmen Herrera. Visitation: Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home with Rosary at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass: Friday, March 22, 2019 at 1:45pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery.
